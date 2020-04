CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — News 8’s Sarah Cody and her family are doing their part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are using a 3D printer to make masks to give to those who need them the most during the outbreak.

So far, they’ve made nine, but said they plan to keep going.

Progress. Making #masks with our 3D @makerbot printer. The 4 of us just sat around the table and assembled them. Felt good to be together, doing something worthwhile. #family #ParentingInAPandemic #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/4hVJqCBi2G — Sarah Cody (@SarahCodyMedia) April 2, 2020

