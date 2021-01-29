Waterbury Hospital asks people to reschedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments made for Friday, Monday due to vaccine shortage

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The fight against COVID-19 took a hit in Waterbury and Naugatuck Friday. Vaccination clinics run by Waterbury Health at Post University on Country Club Road and at the Armory in Naugatuck shutdown for first dosage appointments until Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital posted on their Facebook page that their outpatient COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Naugatuck and Post University are closed Friday, Jan.29 and Monday, Feb.1.

Waterbury Hospital is asking people to reschedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments that were made for Friday or Monday.

Patients who were scheduled to have their vaccines on these days have been notified to reschedule their appointments to another date after Feb. 2 on the Vaccine Administration Management System website.

“Because we ran out of vaccine supplies,” Lauresha Xhihani, Waterbury Hospital.

Lauresha Xhihani of Waterbury Hospital told News 8 the state only gave Waterbury Health a quarter of the shots they requested. Waterbury Health then lowered the number of appointments scheduled based on the lower volume of available shots.

“We have capacity to do about 1,500 vaccines if we wanted to and we scheduled much less than that.”

She says several hundred people made appointments at those locations to get their first shots. They were notified to stay home and reschedule their appointments.

“So we expect our vaccine allotment to come in on Tuesday morning and the hope is we can honor the appointments going forward.”

So, who’s at fault here?

“We get the allotment from the state and the state gets it from the federal government.”

Those of you with appointments at Waterbury Hospital to get your second doses are still okay.

Meanwhile, there is a vaccination site still up and running in Waterbury. That one — at Waterbury Arts Magnet School on South Elm Street — operated by the city and Saint Mary’s Hospital. That’s where seniors like 90-year-old Alvin Rosenbaum got vaccinated Friday, easing his worries.

“I don’t really like being on a ventilator,” Alvin says.

St. Mary’s clinic operates monday through Friday 7 am to 4 pm, and on weekends from 8 am to noon by appointment only.