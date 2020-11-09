Waterbury Hospital implements visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise across the state

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19.

Health professionals around the state have been preparing for this moment, and many hospitals have even prepared their ICUs for an increase in patients.

Waterbury Hospital has announced that it is scaling back visitations, which is aimed to stop the virus from spreading.

The restrictions include:

One visitor per patient, per day for hospital patients (all medical/Surgical, ICU).

One support person in Family Birthing Center patients.

One support person allowed for Outpatient Surgery/Outpatient procedures (only for patients who require assistance).

All visitors will be screened for COVID. Masks must be worn at all times, and visitors must maintain social distancing.

Visitors will not be allowed:

In the Emergency Department (except parents accompanying a minor or support persons for patients who require assistance).

Behavioral Health Unit.

If they’re under the age of 16.

To see COVID-19-positive or PUI patients.

Doctor Justin Lunbye, the Chief Medical Officer at Waterbury Hospital, spoke with News 8 about the restrictions Monday morning.

You can watch his full interview above.

More information can be found on the hospital’s website.