Waterbury Hospital implements visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise across the state

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19.

Health professionals around the state have been preparing for this moment, and many hospitals have even prepared their ICUs for an increase in patients.

RELATED: Doctors trying to keep COVID patients out of the ICU as CT hospitalizations continue to rise

Waterbury Hospital has announced that it is scaling back visitations, which is aimed to stop the virus from spreading.

The restrictions include:

  • One visitor per patient, per day for hospital patients (all medical/Surgical, ICU).
  • One support person in Family Birthing Center patients.
  • One support person allowed for Outpatient Surgery/Outpatient procedures (only for patients who require assistance).

All visitors will be screened for COVID. Masks must be worn at all times, and visitors must maintain social distancing.

Visitors will not be allowed:

  • In the Emergency Department (except parents accompanying a minor or support persons for patients who require assistance).
  • Behavioral Health Unit.
  • If they’re under the age of 16.
  • To see COVID-19-positive or PUI patients.

Doctor Justin Lunbye, the Chief Medical Officer at Waterbury Hospital, spoke with News 8 about the restrictions Monday morning. 

You can watch his full interview above.

More information can be found on the hospital’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Hospital implements visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise across the state

News /

A look back at Alex Trebek's visit to New Haven for 'Jeopardy' College Championship hosted at Yale in 2003

News /

VP-elect Harris' sorority sisters celebrate election victory in New Haven

News /

Mothers, daughters of color in Waterbury proud to see Kamala Harris become first woman Vice President

News /

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in New Haven

News /

New Haven Police investigating fatal late-night shooting on Bassett Street

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss