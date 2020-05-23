Waterbury nursing home mourning death of employee who lost battle with COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Abbott Terrace Health Center in Waterbury is mourning the death of one of their essential employees after her battle with coronavirus.

Ilka Hernandez worked at Abbott Terrace for five years, where she was a registered nurse and supervisor. She was respected for her dedication and commitment to others. She was 56.

The Director of Nursing, Heather Walton, tells News 8 Ilka’s death symbolizes the risks nursing homes staff face every day during the pandemic.

There are around 115 residents with probable cases and 35 deaths at Abbott Terrace, and Heather is also among the 50+ workers there who have tested positive.

“There were a couple days there I was quite worried because I felt like if I had gotten up I would’ve fallen,” Heather explained. “It was a lot stronger weakness than having influenza. I can understand why they want you to quarantine and be in your room. It’s definitely scary.”

The nursing home held a celebration of life for Ilka on Friday.