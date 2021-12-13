Waterbury opens COVID vaccine clinic as part of push for vaccinations ahead of holidays

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — To help get more shots in arms, the City of Waterbury is ramping up vaccination clinics. Monday, the mayor and the lieutenant governor were on-hand to kick off a week-long vaccine site near Walmart.

They are urging everyone to roll up their sleeves before gathering for the holidays.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said, “We’re just 12 days away from Christmas and New Year’s is approaching and I know so many people want to spend time with family and friends, so it’s important that we do that as safely as possible.”

Aisling McGucking, the health director for the City of Waterbury, added, “Getting a booster is the best protection you can take to combat any variants that come down the pike.”

For this clinic, anyone aged five and up can walk in and get their shot. You don’t need an ID or insurance card.