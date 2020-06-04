Waterbury partners with Saint Mary’s Hospital to bring COVID-19 testing to neighborhoods

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Waterbury is expanding its Coronavirus testing capacity. The city is partnering with Saint Mary’s Hospital to open free testing locations to the community in a number of neighborhoods.

The walk up sites will open Monday, June 8 at the Duggan School at 38 W. Porter Street, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The program will give access to the city’s most vulnerable populations, which includes those without access to transportation.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to provide equitable care for all community members, and we are thrilled to work collaboratively with the City of Waterbury to bring COVID-19 testing into the neighborhoods and backyards of those facing barriers to access testing,” says Dr. Steven Schneider, President of Saint Mary’s Hospital.

No appointment or prescription is necessary to receive a COVID-19 test. It’s also free and available to all ages, 6 months and older.

After the initial start date of June 8, the mobile testing sites will be open every Tuesday at the Duggan School and every Thursday at the Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL), at 64 Division Street from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting.

For more details, go to City of Waterbury website www.waterburyct.org and Facebook page for details.