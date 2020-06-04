1  of  2
Breaking News
Stand-off between police and man who had reportedly held woman hostage in New Haven now over, suspect in custody Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

Waterbury partners with Saint Mary’s Hospital to bring COVID-19 testing to neighborhoods

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Waterbury is expanding its Coronavirus testing capacity. The city is partnering with Saint Mary’s Hospital to open free testing locations to the community in a number of neighborhoods.

The walk up sites will open Monday, June 8 at the Duggan School at 38 W. Porter Street, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The program will give access to the city’s most vulnerable populations, which includes those without access to transportation.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to provide equitable care for all community members, and we are thrilled to work collaboratively with the City of Waterbury to bring COVID-19 testing into the neighborhoods and backyards of those facing barriers to access testing,” says Dr. Steven Schneider, President of Saint Mary’s Hospital.

No appointment or prescription is necessary to receive a COVID-19 test. It’s also free and available to all ages, 6 months and older.

After the initial start date of June 8, the mobile testing sites will be open every Tuesday at the Duggan School and every Thursday at the Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL), at 64 Division Street from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting.

For more details, go to City of Waterbury website www.waterburyct.org and Facebook page for details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Government, religious leaders 'call for unity' in Ansonia rally

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Government, religious leaders 'call for unity' in Ansonia rally"

Waterbury partners with Saint Mary’s Hospital to bring COVID-19 testing to neighborhoods

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury partners with Saint Mary’s Hospital to bring COVID-19 testing to neighborhoods"

Man accused of holding woman hostage in New Haven now in police custody

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of holding woman hostage in New Haven now in police custody"

Milford Clergy Association holding prayer service amid racial tensions in the nation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford Clergy Association holding prayer service amid racial tensions in the nation"

Tattoo parlors reopening in phase 2 say sterilization has always been part of the job, they are ready to get back to business

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tattoo parlors reopening in phase 2 say sterilization has always been part of the job, they are ready to get back to business"

Waterbury group holding virtual classrooms to educate about race, culture

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury group holding virtual classrooms to educate about race, culture"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss