WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s LaSalle Blanks speaks with a Waterbury pastor who lost a beloved parishioner to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The woman was 83-years-old. Her pastor has a message for all of us when it comes to taking the virus seriously.

The Brass City has been hit hard by the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 12 people in the city have died due to the virus.