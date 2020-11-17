Waterbury Public Schools transitions to full virtual learning immediately through MLK Day 2021

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you head to the official Waterbury Public Schools website, you may notice an alert message pop-up on your screen.

According to the Waterbury Public Schools website, all students will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

“… I have made the decision to transition ALL students to virtual learning effective tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17, through Monday, January 18. ALL students will follow their same daily start and end times and will be in session Monday through Friday,” writes Verna D. Ruffin, Superintendent.

Superintendent Ruffin said in a press conference Monday night, the city and the district is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in communities that affects the school system.

“When people are becoming more and more social in their lives out of school it affects those in the school,” the superintendent said.

Officials plan to resume the hybrid learning model starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, (the day following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday).

Students will be able to retrieve their belongings from their school building between Nov. 18 through Nov. 24.

On Nov. 17, the Food Service Department will provide “grab and go” breakfast and lunch at all school sites from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The following school sites will continue to offer an afternoon pick-up (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.) through Nov. 24:

Carrington Elementary School: 24 Kenmore Avenue

Chase Elementary School: 40 Woodtick Road

Crosby High School: 300 Pierpont Road

Driggs Elementary School: 77 Woodlawn Terrace

Gilmartin Elementary School: 94 Spring Lake Road

Kennedy High School: 422 Highland Avenue

Reed Elementary School: 33 Griggs Street

Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 16 South Elm Street

Waterbury Career Academy: 175 Birch Street

Wilby High School: 568 Bucks Hill Road

More information can be read here.