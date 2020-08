A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member at Waterbury’s Rotella Magnet School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual who tested positive and those who came in contact with them will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days.

According to Waterbury School Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin, the school was immediately cleaned and disinfected.

The first day of school for Waterbury students is September 8.