Waterbury taking coronavirus precautions

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury first responders, hospitals and city hall are teaming up to prepare for the coronavirus in case it spreads to the United States and Connecticut.

“The mayor — three weeks ago — convened the group that has worked in the past on the Ebola virus,” said Dr. Peter Jacoby, an emergency care physician at St. Mary’s Hospital.

It’s a way for them to all pool together information and procedures to take care of the public. For instance, now, if someone calls 911 complaining of flu-like symptoms, the operator will ask the caller if they’ve recently been to one of the countries dealing with the coronavirus or if they know someone who has.

“That allows us if someone’s accessing 911, to give the hospitals a heads-up that this could potentially be a coronavirus patient,” said Dr. Jacoby.

It also allows EMS crews to better protect themselves against possibly getting the virus from their patient who they’re trying to help. To that end, hospitals and Trinity Health of New England’s EMS crews have invested in new masks called N95 masks. News 8 was at the EMS headquarters when paramedics were part of a training meeting regarding the new masks and other protective gear.

“This is important,” said Mark Franzese, Training Coordinator and Infection Control Officer for Trinity Health of New England’s Emergency Medical Services. “I want to make sure that this is stretched out fully seated under my chin and over my nose.”

Dr. Jacoby said that’s an important reason why St. Mary’s Hospital is replacing old surgical masks with the new N95 ones.

“So, the biggest difference when we talk about an N95 is that you have to have your mouth and nose covered,” said Dr. Jacoby. “And you cannot have those that have a hole here (pointing to his mouth).”

Dr. Jacoby added this is not meant to alarm anyone. Rather, the city and its different agencies are taking proactive steps now to be ready just in case.

“In order that we have a united front and know exactly what we’re doing if people start getting sick,” said Dr. Jacoby.