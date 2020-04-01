Wedding industry struggling to stay afloat amid coronavirus crisis, steps up to help any way they can

Conn. (WTNH) — The wedding industry is really struggling right now, with couples deciding to postpone or cancel amid coronavirus spread concerns. But even though they are struggling themselves, many wedding vendors are not lending a helping hand during a time of crisis.

From caterers donating gloves to hospitals, to shops making masks different vendors are stepping up in different ways.

News 8 spoke with the folks over at Stamford’s Marcia Selden Catering Tuesday. Usually, this time of year they’re busy feeding bridal parties. But right now, they’re been busy feeding the troops, donating meals for healthcare workers at the very busy Greenwich Hospital.

And they plan to deliver meals next week to St. Vincent’s in Bridgeport.

News 8 spoke with Beth Chapman who owns White Dress By the Shore in Clinton. They just packed up a box filled with breathable bags meant to protect wedding dress gowns. She says they just donate them so they will be turned into masks to protect healthcare workers.

The way to sort of get through it all is to figure out how to be grateful for what you have, and give what you have to other people, and I think we’re seeing a lot of that in the event industry. – Beth Chapman/White Dress by The Shore

She says party supply rental companies are donating tents for drive thru testing. All of this generosity while they’re facing uncertain times for their own businesses.