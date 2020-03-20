West Hartford announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford has announced their first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Mayor Shari Cantor announced Friday that the town received notice from the West Hartford- Bloomfield Health District on the first confirmed case of Covid-19.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before there was a confirmed case in West Hartford, given that community spread has already been established in our region. West Hartford is well prepared to deal with the influx of new cases, which is inevitable. We must assume that there are other cases already in our community at this time, and that the number will go up significantly. I am calling on all West Hartford residents to heed instructions by public health officials to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of the disease.” Mayor Cantor

Officials say that the resident is between the ages of 20-30 years old and will remain in isolation. The Health District will also monitor her health and perform contact tracing so anyone who had close contact with her can be told to self-quarantine.

Town officials say that they have been coordinating with the State of Connecticut and the Health District to ensure that a structure is in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

