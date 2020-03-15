WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s Mayor Shari G. Cantor announced Sunday she has declared a State of Emergency in West Hartford in response to rapid coronavirus spread.

“Our public health and safety officials are already fully mobilized and taking the necessary steps to protect West Hartford residents from the effects of COVID-19,” Mayor Cantor said. “This additional step is intended to reinforce the seriousness of the public health crisis, and to make sure Town government has maximum flexibility and the authority to quickly respond as conditions change.”

The mayor’s office says the goal is no longer to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious virus but to “spread out the inevitable infections so the healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed with patients.”

Mayor Cantor said she is asking West Hartford residents and businesses to take the following steps to prevent community spread of COVID-19:

Families should keep young children and students at home to the extent feasible.

Religious organizations are encouraged to conduct services in a virtual mode and limit in-person services to reduce the occupancy by 50% to create adequate spacing between seating, in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Businesses should require their employees to work from home, wherever feasible

Businesses should consider staggering or reducing hours of operation.

Businesses should consider staggering or reducing hours of operation. Food Service Establishments/Restaurants should cut their occupancy rate by 50% to create adequate spacing between seating, in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Food Service Establishments/Restaurants should encourage patrons to use their take-out service instead of dining-in.

Grocery stores should discontinue offering samples and providing self-service stations (ex: soup and salad bars).

Restaurants and establishments should cancel all gatherings and special events and celebrations.

Official and unofficial sports activities, including games and practices, should be canceled.

Town Manager Matthew W. Hart said that Town public safety officials and officials with the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District are working closely with state and federal authorities to coordinate the response.

For more information, visit our web site: www.westhartfordct.gov/covid19.