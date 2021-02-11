West Hartford launches mobile COVID vaccine clinic for homebound residents

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– People 65 and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 but getting to a drive-in vaccine clinic is not an option for some. Now, at least one town is taking matters into their own hands.

“I’m always home and my husband’s always home,” said Cornelia Greenberg, 69, Brookfield.

Cornelia Greenberg has battled health challenges since suffering from Polio as a small child. At 69, she uses a wheelchair inside her Brookfield. She hasn’t hugged her grandkids in a year.

“We haven’t even been able to have holidays together,” said Greenberg.

As of Thursday, Greenberg is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But can’t find anyone to come to her home to do it.

“I feel like people are questioning my disability and I have to prove to them I’m disabled,” said Greenberg.

At least one town is taking matters into their own hands. On Wednesday, West Hartford launched a mobile vaccine clinic for homebound residents.

“We don’t want people to feel left out or not have access to this vaccine,” said Aimee Krauss, Director of West Hartford Health District.

The way West Hartford was able to do this is they got ahead of the game before the vaccine was even approved by the federal government. And trained their paramedics to administer it.

“Once the vaccine is opened, we have a six hour window and we have to get it into someone’s arms,” said Lt. Troy Shipley, West Hartford Fire.

Medics administered the vaccine at ten homes in a similar geographic area on Wednesday. Factoring in at least 30 minutes of observation time. An effort well received.

“Everything from you guys are a God send to this is great, and I can’t believe you’re doing this,” said Shipley.

Meanwhile, Greenberg hopes the plan can be replicated in communities across Connecticut.

“I hope so,” said Greenberg.