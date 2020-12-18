West Hartford nursing home among the first in nation to vaccinate residents, staff

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Reservoir in West Hartford is among the first nursing homes in the nation to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and staff. Friday morning.

The Chief Medical Officer at The Reservoir says the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is a “vial of hope.” The nursing home says that this is key to ending the pandemic’s devastating impact, which has claimed over 3,000 Connecticut residents of long term care facilities.

Deidre Gifford, the state’s acting Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner, said, “We can make the beginning of the end of this very long and very difficult year.”



Dr. Feifer Richard the Chief Medical Officer of Genesis Health, said, “It has been rough. Our residents have suffered greatly and our staff has felt the strain.”

The federal government is partnering with CVS Health to administer the vaccine at 40,000 long-term facilities across the country, and they selected The Reservoir to be among the first in the nation.

CVS will distribute the vaccine through 1,100 hubs. 86,000 doses are set to arrive in Connecticut next week to roll out mass vaccinations at all long term care facilities.

Governor Ned Lamont commented on the toll inside these buildings, saying, “We had more infections, we had more complications, we had more people going to the hospital, and we had more fatalities.”

Vaccinations through CVS are also underway Friday at nursing homes in Florida, Ohio, and West Virginia.