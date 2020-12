A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

(WEST HARTFORD) — A nursing home in West Hartford will be among the first in the nation to vaccinate its residents and staff for COVID-19.

The Reservoir, which is owned by Genesis HealthCare, is set to receive Pfizer’s vaccine Friday morning.

CVS workers will be administering the vaccines to residents starting at 10 a.m.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to be there.

Other nursing homes and long-term care facilities should start receiving vaccines on Monday, Dec. 21.