West Hartford Public School holding clinic to get COVID vaccine to students 16 and up

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Public Schools is next to join the effort to get high schoolers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school district, along with the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District and UConn Health, will hold two clinics for people 16 and up on Wednesday, April 21, and Saturday, April 24, at noon.

Students in the district scheduled their appointments to get the Pfizer vaccine over a week ago. Scheduling is now closed, and walk-ins will not be permitted.

Students will get their first dose at UConn Health in Farmington and can schedule their second dose appointment there as well.

The cities of New Haven and Waterbury have also held COVID vaccine clinics for students 16 and up.