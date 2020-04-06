West Hartford Rabbi says people should use the internet to observe Passover with family

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Coronavirus has changed the way people observe religious holidays.

Churches and synagogues are already experiencing digital services and worship services and will continue to do so as the holidays approach.

“We create light through the darkness when we get in touch with each other, and thus, we call this Emanuel in touch,” said Rabbi David Small, the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. “It’s good old phone calls, emails, recorded content and video conferencing.

Small said it’s like they’re doing old wine in new bottles with Passover on Wednesday.

“So, some people who used to invite someone to their home for a Seder will do so over the internet,” he said. “It has some special advantages. People who have out of town family that it’s not easy for them to travel can have their Passover Seder together for the first time.”

Small said after things return to normal, they will use their online model to reach out to those who may not be able to attend services in person.

