West Hartford, Simsbury schools cancel overseas trips due to coronavirus threat

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford Public Schools and Simsbury Public Schools have canceled all overseas trips due to the coronavirus threat.

The Superintendent Office in West Hartford confirms to News 8 that the high school had three separate trips to China, Italy and a ‘Eurotrip’ scheduled that have all been canceled.

In Simsbury, a trip to Italy scheduled for April has also been canceled.

Several universities in the state have already pulled students from study abroad programs because of the virus that has already killed over 3,000 people worldwide.

