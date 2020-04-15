West Hartford soccer coach helps kids keep their skills sharp during isolation

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Social distancing has brought youth sports to a halt, but one West Hartford soccer coach is helping kids keep their skills sharp.



This time of year, Milton Ortega (known as “Coach Milton” to his soccer players) would be hosting camps and clinics for soccer players of all ages.

Now, he’s keeping the kids — and himself — busy with online training.

“Trying to get out there, stay present, stay focused, stay passionate and stay in the game, and keep the kids busy during this tough time, keep them entertained,” he said.

He’s taken his lessons to social media — all you need is a ball and sneakers

“It’s free, it’s totally free,” he said. “You know, during these tough times I just want to give back to the community.”

He posts the workshops on his Facebook and Instagram accounts and collaborates with other soccer programs in the Hartford area. Check his social media pages for updates on when and where to find his classes.