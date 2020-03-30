Live Now
West Haven announces closure of beach walk

Coronavirus

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of West Haven issued a statement today announcing the closure of the city’s beach walk until further notice.

The decision was made in accordance with Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order on furthering social distancing measures, such as restricting social and recreational gatherings to no more than five people.

The beach walk spans from Bradley Point to Sandy Point. “The city closed the 1-1/2 mile walkway, also known as the boardwalk, to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus”, said city Health Director Maureen B. Lillis.

