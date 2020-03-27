West Haven VA Hospital, other hospitals expanding with climate-controlled tents for coronavirus patients

(WTNH) — As hospitals across the state continue to fill up with coronavirus patients, West Haven’s VA Hospital is now expanding out into the parking lot as the National Guard began to set up tents outside the hospital.

They are not needed yet, but the VA tells us the climate-controlled tents outside the hospital will be used as the regular hospital beds fill up with coronavirus patients.

It is not just happening here, either. Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford and Danbury Hospital both already have field hospitals set up on their grounds, and another is in the works at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Plus, there is a new concern for hospitals in Connecticut. They are worried not just about helping Connecticut residents, but they are also worried now about an influx of people fleeing New York.

There are also new rules regarding testing for COVID-19. Due to the shortage of protective equipment for health care personnel, and the strain on the personnel themselves, testing is now only for people with severe symptoms. Again, the drive up testing we’ve been telling you about is only for those with severe symptoms.

If you have symptoms but they are not severe, the Governor says just assume you have COVID-19 and self-quarantine.