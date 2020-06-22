Westport company touts anti-viral COVID-19 drug already in second phase of trials

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Much has been made about finding a vaccine for coronavirus, but the CEO of Westport based ViralClear has extensive experience with vaccine production having been part of the team that brought the cancer vaccine Guardasil to the market.

He now believes that drugs like anti-virals and immune modulators will play a significant role in the fight against Covid-19.

ViralClear’s CEO, Nick Spring, says his company’s new drug, merimepodib, is an anti-viral that could play that role because it has the power to stop the coronavirus from replicating once it has entered a person’s cells. It will be in a pill form.

“It’s highly effective, especially against fast replicating viruses such as coronaviruses or SARS, COVID 2, so that’s why we’re very, very hopeful,” says Spring.

He says they have already shown the drug to be effective in cell cultures in a few ways. First, on it’s own.

“It reduced viral load by ninety percent if you pre-treat it, it reduced it by over ninety eight percent and then actually if you used it with Remdesivir, which is the Gilead drug that’s been for emergency use authorization, it reduced it to undetectable levels,” says Spring.

The company, which just formed in March due to the pandemic, landed in Connecticut due to things like available commercial space and brainpower.

“I said well there’s a highly educated workforce, we’re in commercial mode, why not give Connecticut a shot and I’m glad we did that,” says Ken Londoner, CEO of BioSig.

The FDA phase 2 trials are being done at Mayo Clinic locations that include coronavirus hot spots like Arizona and Florida.

On Monday, ViralClear announced that it has an agreement with Catalent, a drug manufacturing company. Their manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg, Florida can produce 18 billion drug capsules a year.