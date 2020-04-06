Wethersfield residents report phone outages during pandemic, say COX Communications isn’t helping

WETHERSFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — “Mom? Can you hear me? “You’re breaking up. I can’t hear you. Hang up.”

Lorraine Russo’s landline telephone at her condo in Wethersfield has not been working for months.

She’s disabled and in a wheelchair. She said she’s scared she won’t be able to access help in an emergency.

“We are in a global pandemic and our nation is in crisis,” she said. “We need to make sure our doctors can reach us, families can reach us.”

A dozen residents in her building are having the same issue with phone static. COX Communications is their provider.

Russo has kept a binder of all her correspondence and has spent about $1,000 of her own money based on advice from the vendor.

“I have all the phones that they made me go buy,” she told News 8.

“Who’s gonna help us in this building to have some communication with the outside world,” said neighbor, Nancy Ojakian. “That’s all we want.”

News 8 reached out to COX Communications, and got the following statement from Jeffrey Lavery: “Our engineers and technicians continue to work to resolve issues in the highest usage areas of our Connecticut service footprint in order to help ensure a positive experience for our customers.”

The condo owners have asked COX Communications to provide temporary cellphones until the issue is resolved. The company has reportedly said no.

“Cox is a $32 billion media empire, and the fact that they can not provide cellphones with 911 service for the next three months while we go through this pandemic is unconscionable,” said Russo.

For now, residents are borrowing cellphones from relatives and refusing to pay for a service that is down during this pandemic.