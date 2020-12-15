What are the safety precautions in place to make sure the COVID vaccine is still viable when it arrives to CT?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Connecticut Monday. This is only the beginning as officials expect to have everyone vaccinated by spring. So what is the plan moving forward to keep vaccine doses arriving safely?

It is not an easy task to ship something that has to remain at -90° across the country.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night…” as the motto goes for the US post office, but to deliver the super frozen COVID vaccine all over the country it’s going to take the addition of the National Guard, UPS, and FedEx.

Keith Grant, MSN at Hartford HealthCare told News 8, “I don’t think we have a choice but to get it right. As the governor says, we have no intention of wasting any vaccine.”

While there are many things that can go wrong, and only one thing can go right. There are safety precautions in place to make sure the vaccine is still viable when it arrives.

“The means by which they’re being transported, the containers that they are transported in, maintains the temperature required,” Grant added. “Also this morning when we opened the first container, the first box, there is a monitoring system on there that tells whether or not it is maintaining the temperature.”

Transporting the vaccine safely and smoothly is not an easy job, especially when mother nature and air travel don’t mix very well.

“Big flights coming out of Kalamazoo, Michigan: Federal Express has the western side of the country, UPS, I think, has the eastern side of the country,” Governor Ned Lamont explained. “They are coming to distribution centers, arriving by trucks. Right now I think they are planning this, and I hope they are planning around the weather as well.”

But when Mother Nature and Old Man Winter get together, they can really throw a monkey wrench into transportation.

This Wednesday, Connecticut and the surrounding regions are expecting a massive winter storm; most of the state is expected to get over a foot of snow.

The Department of Transporation trucks will be out salting the roads to keep them clear as best they can, but with snow expected to show up overnight, can it slow the process?

And what happens if the second vaccine dose isn’t taken on the 21st day as Pfizer recommends?

Grant explained, “The advice is not to restart the actual process itself. If you go over by a few days, a week or so, then you should be perfectly fine to receive the second dose.”

So how does Moderna’s upcoming COVID vaccine factor into the equation over the next week and a half?

The governor’s office has to figure out how to get that one out. They say it’ll be mostly through the pharmacies

CT’s COO Josh Geballe said, “we are probably going to be sending the Moderna vaccine into federally-qualified health centers, to the smaller hospitals, and to healthcare providers. Just because it’s a little bit easier to deal with.”

In the next two weeks, they’re expecting 129,600 vials to arrive in Connecticut and those doses to be given out. And from there the numbers will go up exponentially.