What is it really like to take your family on vacation amid ongoing pandemic?

(WTNH) — Spring Break is coming up and summer vacation is not too far away. So, what is it really like to take your family on a vacation these days?

“I was terrified. Really. Honestly,” said Jennifer, a Fairfield mother of three, who did not want her last name used.

Despite her fear, Jennifer’s family has a timeshare in Aruba and it was their week.

“That’s just how it goes. Use it or lose it,” Jennifer explained. “You have to book it a year in advance.”

Her kids love the place and wanted to get away. So, she did her homework.

“I really geeked out and I did many calculations of what the percentage of people testing positive were,” said Jennifer.

Travel professionals say more and more people are now deciding they have to get away.

“A lot of the airlines, as well as the accommodations, are starting to implement a lot of the safety requirements,” explained professional travel advisor Michele Dreiding. “So I think there was just a lot more of that level of comfort.”

Even so, Jennifer was very careful.

“My husband and I wore N-95s and shields on both flights, and my kids were double-masked and shielded on all flights, all through the airport,” Jennifer said.

At the resort, they kept their distance from others. Safety reminders were all around.

“Automatic doors. Every time you went into a door, the recording would come on: ‘Make sure you wear a mask. Only one family per elevator.'”

The pros say don’t expect things to be back to normal. The travel industry is just now recovering from a huge blow.

“A lot of the companies that had to lay off or furlough people for some time now, they haven’t actually put a lot of those people back into place,” Dreiding said.

Different countries and resorts have different COVID-19 testing requirements. Jennifer and her family had tests going both ways, followed by days of quarantine. She says the trip was definitely worth it, however.

“It’s a nice feeling to come back and have had that real relaxation,” Jennifer said.

