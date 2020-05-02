What to know about rent scams, paying on time during the pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — In early April, Governor Ned Lamont signed an Executive Order designed to protect residential renters struggling to pay their housing costs during this pandemic.

The order buys time but payment will eventually be due. Residents should know there are options out there and there are things to look for and avoid.

“The financial challenges will rise before they fall,” according to Bruce Adams, the President and CEO of the Credit Union League of Connecticut. “There will be much more pressure for people to be susceptible to scams or susceptible to fast money on the internet from payday lenders. Those are really, really scary vehicles.”

Those are what you should avoid. So, what should you do if you’re worried about paying the rent or mortgage during this trying time?

Adams suggests initiating an old-fashioned conversation.

“It’s very important that if you’re the renter, and you’re the landlord, that you talk with one another and try to work something out. If you’re the landlord or you’re the bank or credit union then you talk to each other and try to work it out. We have to be creative and compassionate in these times financially.”

Adams also suggests that you find a bank, credit union or lender that you trust, and to have a relationship with their financial institution.

“We trust our doctor to keep us healthy when we’re sick. I believe people should have a relationship with their financial institution that’s a real valuable relationship. I think that we’ve lost a lot of that in recent years with this explosion of technology and mobile banking.”

How to we get people to make better financial choices and not fall victim to fast money lenders on the internet?

“Don’t do it,” Adams said. “Call a credit union and ask for help.”

Landlords are protected under the CARES Act and can also get a forbearance.