What would it take for CT to go back to Phase 1 COVID precautions? Gov. Lamont answers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We asked Gov Lamont if will he roll back to Phase 1 and shut everything down as the state sees a rise in COVID-19 cases. What are the thresholds? What are the pitfalls with the holidays coming up? The governor was quite candid with his answers, including when the first vaccine will be available to Connecticut residents.

“Pfizer I hope may have the first of several vaccines to come out. Maybe we will have the first 100,000 distributed here in Connecticut early next year,” the governor says.

Until then, as we head into the winter months, and the testing lines grow, the positivity rate and hospitalizations grow, what will it take for Connecticut to roll back into Phase 1?

The governor says just like last time, he is going to look at the COVID spread region-wide.

“I just got off the phone with governors Murphy and Cuomo we will be having an emergency summit with a lot of the regional governors first thing next week because whatever we do will work better on a regional basis,” Governor Ned Lamont says.

The governor does not have any specific threshold but will look closely at hospitalizations to determine if and when we roll back to Phase 1. For now, he is just trying to mitigate spread through a difficult time, starting with a mandate for college students traveling home for the Thanksgiving holiday. They must be tested before they leave.

“They fly into New Jersey and they fly into LaGuardia and they fly into Logan and then they all come back to Connecticut and vice a versa. We are going to make sure our kids get tested as they go back to their home states as well.”

The governor says just like with the COVID-19 spikes after Halloween, how the state does around the Thanksgiving dinner table will determine if we need to close up during the holiday shopping season.

“I know how incredibly exhausting it is. ‘Oh my God no more than five or ten people for Thanksgiving.’ Yeah, but it is the last time we have to do that if we get it right now.”

And from Thanksgiving dinner the next threat the next day Black Friday shopping.

“I really urge the store owners to make sure they have the six-foot distance and make sure everyone is wearing a mask inside. Your employees are going to require; your customer should require it; don’t allow any outliers.”