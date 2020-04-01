What you need to know before borrowing money during coronavirus pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— Many people who lost jobs don’t know when their next paycheck will come.

Bruce Adams, with the Credit Union League of Connecticut, said the best way to get cash into your hands is through banks or credit unions. Many are offering small personal loans at low rates.

Adams said, “What credit unions across Connecticut are doing right now is trying to help the most people with the most assistance over the longest period of time.”

Governor Ned Lamont announced an agreement with over 50 credit unions and banks to provide mortgage relief for Connecticut residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

That includes a 90 day grace period for all mortgage payments, relief from fees and charges for 90 days, and no new foreclosures for 60 days. Your credit score won’t change for accessing relief.

“If you are struggling to make payments, call your creditors,” said Adams. “Let those people know before you start missing payments. Once you’re behind, it gets harder to fix the problem.”

Watch out when you see advertisements for fast money on the internet.

Adams added, “If you see some thing out there and you’re not sure that it’s legitimate, then you should ask someone before you go ahead and click on that link.”

He told News 8 financial stability is also linked to physical health.

“If you can make a plan to do what you need to do financially, you are putting your mind, your heart and your body in a much better place,” said Adams.

For more information on how to get financial assistance, click here.