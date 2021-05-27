When will I need to get a COVID booster shot?

Conn. (WTNH) — We now have a possible timeline for COVID-19 booster shots.

In Governor Ned Lamont’s final COVID-19 briefing (at least for a while) on Thursday, our state’s health leaders gave a possible timeline as to when folks may expect to roll up their sleeves once again.

With variants and the older population getting their first round of shots back in January, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottleib believes we could hear about booster shots come autumn.

“As they get into this fall, they’re going to be a sufficient time out from the completion of their original series, that I think there will be an impetus to give boosters at least to that population,” Dr. Gottleib explained.

He says that’s because they expect COVID to circulate at higher levels come winter and they want folks to be protected.