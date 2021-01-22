Where you or a loved one can register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Vaccinating the first wave of CT residents in group 1B against COVID-19 is now underway.
Right now, Residents 75 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials expect to start scheduling appointments for people between the ages of 65 and 74 in early February. There are plenty of healthcare systems across the state you can contact to make an appointment.
- The CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) & The Connecticut Department of Public Health‘s CT VAMS portal. You can also call the CT Vaccine Hotline: (877) 918-2224 or 211.
- Hartford HealthCare; You can also call (860) 827-7690.
- UConn Health; You can also call (860) 679-5589 (Choose Option 2). NOTE: the Program’s general line is 860-679-8888 for general questions or vaccine issues.
- Yale New Haven Health NOTE: Appointments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Griffin Health; Sign up through CT VAMS or call the Griffin Health hotline at 203-204-1053.
You can also call your physician about making an appointment through them.