Where you or a loved one can register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Vaccinating the first wave of CT residents in group 1B against COVID-19 is now underway.

Right now, Residents 75 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials expect to start scheduling appointments for people between the ages of 65 and 74 in early February. There are plenty of healthcare systems across the state you can contact to make an appointment.

You can also call your physician about making an appointment through them.