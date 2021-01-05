Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next? State panel set to discuss Phase 1B

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A panel is set to meet Tuesday to discuss who will be vaccinated in Phase 1B in the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Currently, Connecticut is leading the way with vaccine distribution, just weeks after receiving the doses.

As the vaccine continues to roll out on schedule, state officials are getting ready to vaccinate the next group.

But who will that include?

Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, Phase 1B would include frontline essential workers such as police officers, firefighters, educators and grocery store employees, as well as those 75 and older.

Those under 65 with conditions that put them at increased risk of death or serious complications would not be vaccinated until Phase 1C.

However, those are only guidelines set by the CDC. The final decision is left up to the state.

Representative Vincent Candelora came forward, asking the vaccine committee to consider putting any teachers or school employees that are 55 and older into the next group to be vaccinated.

He said this will give parents and students more confidence in the educational system. However, Governor Ned Lamont said that’s easier said than done.

“Everybody has somebody they want to move into the next group and into the front of the line. Obviously, if everybody has a priority then nobody is a priority, but I can understand teachers in the classroom, they are frontline, essential workers.”

The panel will also discuss when the vaccine will be distributed and how.