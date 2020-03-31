Whole Foods workers planning “sick out” Tuesday

A woman walks into a Whole Foods supermarket during hours reserved for customers 60 years and older to minimize contact with others as people social distance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, at a store location in Washington, DC, March 20, 2020. – Whole Foods, like several other retailers, is reserving some hours for customers 60 years and older to minimize contact with others as people social distance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Some Whole Foods workers are planning a “sick out” strike Tuesday to demand better conditions during the coronavirus crisis.

Their demands include getting double pay for the hazards of working during the outbreak.

They also want sick pay for workers who choose to self-quarantine or isolate instead of coming in to work.

Related Content: Amazon workers walk off job in protest of company’s handling of coronavirus cases

They’re asking for the immediate shutdown of any store where a worker tests positive for the virus.

A social media post promoting the walk-out says, “COVID-19 is a very real threat to the safety of our workforce and our customers. We cannot wait for politicians, institutions, or our own management to step in to protect us.”