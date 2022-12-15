NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered in December 2020. Now, the nation faces a tripledemic – the flu, covid, and RSV. Will this require another mask mandate?

The CDC strongly recommends it for large cities like New York, but the story is different in Connecticut.

“I don’t see any need at this point to think of any further restrictions,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said.

Some people may wonder whether they should mask up at holiday celebrations.

“Obviously, when it comes to going into school, and you’re showing symptoms, please don’t go or test before you go,” Lamont said. “If you’re showing symptoms and you want to go, I recommend that you wear a mask. But there’s not going to be any need to require masks at this point.”

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by biotech companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson saved more than 3 million American lives over a two-year period, according to new research from the Commonwealth Fund.

Since December 2020, health care workers have put more than 655 million doses into the arms of Americans, with 80 percent of the population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commonwealth Fund estimated the vaccines prevented more than 18.5 million hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths from December 2020 to last month.