Will rising meat prices impact the restaurant industry’s ability to make ends meet

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Prices of grocery store staples have been on the rise since the start of the COVID pandemic. The price tags on items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies tripled in some instances, and now, the meat industry is taking the heat.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Tuesday that meat prices are continuously increasing because some meatpacking plants have been shut down

“People who work in food processing facilities are at risk,” he said during Governor Ned Lamont’s daily briefing. “They are close together; they can’t socially distance at work. We haven’t necessarily gotten proper PPE into those facilities.”

He said those issues wouldn’t change anytime soon, so how are restaurants in the state dealing with fluctuating prices as they get ready for Wednesday’s reopening?

“You would never think that meat will double in price overnight,” said Dung Tran, Banh Meee. “I am lucky that we don’t use a lot of protein. I would hate to be a barbecue joint right now because those guys are hurting more than we are.”

Tran said the Hartford restaurant has been ordering up specials and buying whatever is lowest on the price menu for that day.

“Now we are doing daily specials, so we don’t depend so much on beef,” he explained. “Like today, we are doing a Vietnamese fried rice with crispy salmon. Tomorrow, we are going to do a crab noodle.”

He said they even created a new chicken and rice dish because poultry prices are among the lowest.

“Chicken prices are around $1.80 [per pound] right now, and three months ago, it was at $.79 [per pound]. I did the short rib special; it was $4 a day. I went to go buy it, and the next day I went back to go get a couple of cases, and it had doubled to $8.21.”

Gottlieb said it’s hard to know when the meat prices are going to flatten out because the meatpacking plants are so unpredictable.

“I don’t think people should be concerned that there will be transmission through the food supply,” he said. “I think the bigger challenge is making sure that food handlers and the people who work in these facilities are properly protected so these facilities can stay open.”