Will state colleges in CT require students to get the COVID vaccine by the fall semester?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The spring semester isn’t even over yet, but colleges in Connecticut are already thinking about the fall, and many are planning for full in-person learning.

Some private universities in the state have made the decision to require students to get vaccinated against COVID, but state schools aren’t planning to do that.

Gateway Community College (GCC) student Kayla Garner told News 8 she is excited for things to get back to normal.

“It’s been a rough semester. I’ve done a whole year virtually,” Garner said.

The head of GCC, along with the leaders of Southern Connecticut State University, Quinnipiac, and other community colleges along the shoreline, said that’s what they plan to do: Reopening for full in-person learning this fall.

Meanwhile, Yale University announced Monday it is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for all students returning to campus after the summer break, following a similar announcement by Wesleyan last week.

So will the state follow suit at its public institutions? Right now, there are no plans to mandate vaccination as a requirement for college enrollment, but leaders are strongly encouraging kids to get vaccinated before they head back.

For now, Governor Ned Lamont said the state will continue its mass mobile COVID vaccination rollout to reach as many college kids as possible, and reassess whether a mandate is necessary as reopening progresses.

Masks and social distancing will still be required.

There’s a growing list of universities requiring the vaccine for on-campus students in the region, including Wesleyan, Yale, Duke, Notre Dame, Brown, Rutgers, and Northeastern.