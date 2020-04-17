Woman says her mother’s assisted living home wasn’t counted in coronavirus-related deaths, cases among CT nursing homes

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — With the state’s release of detailed numbers on coronavirus fatalities at nursing homes, News 8 is getting a closer look at how the pandemic has disproportionately hit some of our most vulnerable residents. But there are some family members who say their loved ones are not being counted.

According to the numbers, nursing facilities in Shelton appear to be some of the hardest hit in the state. Three nursing homes have double-digit deaths from COVID-19.

Thirteen patients have died at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center; 15 around the corner at Gardner Heights, and 12 at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes.

Across Connecticut, almost half of total COVID deaths recorded by the state have been at nursing homes. Now, family members are calling attention to another type of long term living facility not counted in the state report released last night.

“There’s quite a few people in assisted living homes through the state of Connecticut,”

said Doris Cahill, whose mother lives in a Glastonbury Assisted Living facility. “It just seems like it’s falling through the cracks.”

She got a voicemail earlier this week informing her that the facility has had its first positive COVID case along with several staff members. Cahill said she’s worried the cases could grow.

“It’s not one, it’s going to be two, it’s going to be three,” she said.

Cahill wonders if there are other assisted living homes with outbreaks and even fatalities.

“It’s not just about my mom, it’s about all our moms. I’d like her to have a natural end to life.”

In the meantime, families of nursing homes patients told News 8 they are not being told when there’s a positive COVID case at their loved one’s facility. When asked if he would mandate notification similar to New York State, Governor Ned Lamont promised to look into it.