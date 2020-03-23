Woman’s family celebrates her 75th birthday outside nursing home amid coronavirus outbreak

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The coronavirus outbreak is keeping some families apart from their loves ones. One family decided to bring a special celebration to their grandmother at her nursing home in Branford.

Sunday was grandma’s 75th birthday, her first birthday at Branford Hills Healthcare Center.

Her family made the trip over and made signs for her they displayed outside the glass door.

They could not go in to visit her because she – and everyone else in the nursing home – are in the age group most at-risk from the highly-contagious coronavirus.

Because she is in a nursing home, we can’t celebrate with her like normal. So this is a milestone age. I wanted to do something nice for her on her special day. – Amanda Dellacamera/grandaughter

It’s been nice. She’s been without us for such a long time. Finally getting to see her is really nice. – Vanessa Fusco/granddaughter

The woman’s five grandchildren wished her a very happy birthday Sunday outside the nursing home while she looked on from behind the glass.