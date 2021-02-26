 

WTNH News 8 hosting virtual town hall for “CT’s Shot in the Arm: the Checkup”

(WTNH) — With changes to the rollout plan, a third shot expected to soon be in use, and trials underway in children and pregnant women, there’s still a lot to talk about when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

News 8 will present “Connecticut’s Shot In The Arm: The Checkup” on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. on WTNH.

The hour-long virtual town hall will be hosted by News 8 anchors Darren Kramer and Lisa Carberg. And, we’re getting the state’s leading doctors and policymakers together to join the discussion.

We want to know what questions you have about the vaccine and the distribution plan. Send your questions to ReportIt@wtnh.com, and we will ask the experts for you.

