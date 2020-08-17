WYBC, Griffin Health holding free backpack giveaways in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the upcoming academic school year, families are getting a little help with free backpacks for their students.

94.3 FM WYBC, along with New Haven Public Schools and Griffin Health, will be getting families ready for the upcoming school year with free backpacks full of school supplies and masks.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s WYBC Sam Tilery Back to School event will become a “Drive-Up” event where parents will be able to drive up, pop open their trunk, and receive a free backpack for their child.

With the pandemic, it’s also unclear what the school year will look like, but WYBC’s Director of Marketing, Drew Carrano, told News 8, “At some point, the kids are going to return to the classroom, and they’re going to need this supplies.”



Monday kicked off the week-long event, each day they will be handing out backpacks at a new location: