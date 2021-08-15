Xfinity and Oakdale Theater requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test beginning October 4

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Live Nation is now requiring those attending concerts to show proof that you are fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.

Officials with Live Nation said this requirement will go into effect on October 4. Not only does this apply to those attending but even the artists.

All Live Nation employees must be vaccinated by October 4 in order to visit events, venues, or offices.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.” – Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment

Fans can find out the latest health requirements pertaining to their shows is on the venue’s website.

Live Nation owns both the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford and these requirements apply to venues where such a requirement is permitted by law.