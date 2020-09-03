Yale COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine trials latest: researchers making appeal to communities of color

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — While the world waits on a COVID-19 vaccine, many phase three human trials are underway, including trials at Yale University’s School of Medicine.

Top infectious disease doctors at Yale put out the call for volunteers for their phase three trials of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the response was very good.

“It’s going really well. I will say there’s been a lot of public interest in participating in the vaccine studies,” says infectious disease specialist Dr. Oneyma Ogbuagu who is leading Yale’s COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinical trials.

He explains how the trials work: “We’re not testing the virus on anyone,” says Dr. Ogbuagu. “The phase three trails are based on trying those vaccines in individuals to see if those immune responses that are generated are able to prevent COVID for individuals who are exposed.”

While researchers have had many volunteers come forward to take part, they are making an appeal to people who are minorities to take part. Dr. Ogbuagu says they would be compensated for their time and travel.

“A group that we would still like to see a lot more interest from would be Blacks and Hispanics. We know that these two groups are disproportionately falling ill with COVID and experiencing higher rates of death. We need to know if the vaccine is working in those unique populations,” he says.

You can find more information about the trials at Yale here.

WEB EXTRA: Full interview with Dr. Ogbuago on latest Yale COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine trials