Yale doctor explains how omicron variant of COVID-19 is different from delta

Coronavirus
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are now present in at least five states.

What are the differences between omicron and delta? How should we live life differently in an omicron world, and how well do COVID-19 vaccines mix and match together?

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine infectious diseases doctor and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine and Public Health, spoke with News 8’s Lisa Carberg.

