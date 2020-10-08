Yale doctor explains why October, November will be crucial months for COVID pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Phase 3 is now underway despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Some experts are worried a significant uptick in cases is coming this fall or winter.

Presently, many communities are dealing with new cases like at the University of New Haven where there are hundreds of students quarantining in a residence hall.

In Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin is considering moving students to a hybrid learning model to fight the spread.

Despite the increase in coronavirus cases statewide, Yale New Haven’s Infection Prevention Dr. Richard Martinello said this technically isn’t considered to be a “spike” that’s of great concern just yet.

“What we really look for is just a substantial increase from what we’re seeing,” he said. “One that is moreso than just a steady increase in the number of cases.”

Dr. Martinello recalls March and April of this year when businesses originally shut down and the went from no cases to hundreds in a short period of time.

But, he does say that October and November are critical months in a pandemic.

“We have seen back in 2009 and certainly in the 1918 flu pandemics that during the October and into November period, there were substantial numbers of people who were getting sick. Now that was flu, this time we’re dealing with COVID.”

However, he doesn’t rule out that this could be the start of a second wave which is why he says we can’t let our guard down.

We need to continue to wear masks, keep a distance, be smart about how we socialize and be willing to adjust if things change.

“We need to be prepared to back down into Phase 3 if we find Phase 3 is associated with more transmission of COVID in our communities.”