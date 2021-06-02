Yale doctor gives update on when young children can be vaccinated; latest on mixing different COVID vaccine brands

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu is getting ready to once again start trials on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, this time in the youngest, unvaccinated age group.

“We’re starting the Pfizer trials next week for kids who are less than age 12: six months to age 11,” says Dr. Ogbuagu.

He says he thinks the FDA may accept early findings in the kids since researchers have enough data on the level of antibodies needed for protection in teens and adults from previous trials. His estimate on when the youngest group may be eligible to get vaccinated is in the fall.

“I think we’re talking about sometime mid-fall for kids of all ages literally.”

Could Connecticut’s reopening signal that the pandemic is over? Dr. Ogbuagu is optimistic for our future, saying only a variant here could derail us.

Some places are allowing different vaccine brands to be mixed for both shots. One reason is accessibility. Hesitancy among young women to get a second Astra Zeneca vaccine is being seen after rare side effects have been seen.

Canada has loosened rules allowing mixing messenger RNA, or mRNA vaccines, with approved combinations of Pfizer and Moderna, and also Astra Zeneca first shot and Pfizer or Moderna for the second shot.

“A lot of people are trying mix and match strategies and we’re still learning more data, but I think the evidence for now based on data emerging now from the UK is that it is safe to mix and match vaccines,” says Dr. Ogbuagu.

He says the reactions like fever and fatigue do not last. The combinations do not include the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.