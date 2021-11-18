Yale doctor on mixing different COVID-19 vaccines for booster shot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some in Connecticut who have tried to schedule their COVID-19 booster shot at a pharmacy may have noticed they may not all have the same brand of vaccine that they got originally. That has many asking if it is safe to mix with another brand.

“The FDA has basically said, and I’m paraphrasing here, that mixing and matching is OK,” says Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Yale New Haven Health chief clinical officer.

He added, “You should probably get a booster if you’re eligible for what’s easily accessible to you; in most cases, that’s going to be one of the mRNA vaccines.”

Pfizer and Moderna are the mRNA COVID vaccines.

mRNA biochemist Rob Swanda reveals one look at how effective mixing them for a booster can be in this graphic.

Statistics for those who got two doses of the Pfizer vaccine reveal that getting a Moderna booster shot offers more of a rise in protection than getting a Pfizer booster.

For those who got two Moderna COVID shots and then got a Pfizer booster shot saw a bigger rise in protection than from the Moderna half dose booster.

For those who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, getting a Moderna booster has a much bigger boost according to this source.

The bottom line is to get boosted if you are six months past your last Moderna or Pfizer second shot, according to health officials.

For J&J, the booster recommendation is for two months past the initial vaccination.

In Connecticut, 82% of the population over the age of 12 is vaccinated but more action is needed in the form of boosters now, said Dr. Balcezak.

“Only about 18 percent have gotten a booster so we still in Connecticut have a ways to go in getting folks boostered even though there is plenty of availability in Connecticut now for the vaccine.”

Doctors also urge cancer patients and those who are immunocompromised to get a full dose for their Moderna booster and not the Moderna booster which is a half dose.