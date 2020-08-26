Yale doctor on proposal to expand COVID-19 6-foot distance rule in some circumstances

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Instead of the six-foot rule everywhere, British researchers are proposing graded recommendations that take into account risk factors such as whether people are indoors or outdoors, and their exposure time with others.

The analysis in The British Medical Journal uses a color-coded graphic which shows how different factors like high occupancy – even outdoors – make being around other people riskier.

Yale School of Medicine and Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Doctor Oneyma Ogbuago weighs in on the six-foot rule for all:

“A lot of the data that is driven – the six-foot traditional distance of two meters – are really old studies and much more contemporary studies have looked at how much virus you send out into the air with coughing. Sneezing could travel much longer distances especially the very lighter particles,” says Dr. Ogbuago.

With school returning and cool weather approaching people will be indoors most of the time. Doctor Ogbuago has studied air handling filtration – preventing air systems from spreading the virus.

“The HEPA filters, many that come to mind, and I think that every environmental worker in companies or settings should pay attention to try to install some of those filters,” he says.

Dr. Ogbuago is also supportive of people using disposable filters inside face masks to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“The size of the particles are really small and they could easily penetrate layers of a lot of the fabrics that we use, so having a filter layer interposed between cloth fabric is a smart way to add a layer.”