Yale doctor says children should be in school, warns of COVID-19 cases not dropping fast anymore

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– More Connecticut schools return to in-person learning each week, something a Yale infectious disease specialist is in favor of.



“The data supports getting children back into schools full time. Now why three feet? We’ve seen that schools are a very regulated environment, kids, teachers, staff are all wearing masks people understand the rules,” says Yale medicine infectious disease Dr. Manisha Juthani.

She says school rules are enforced more than they might be in other public settings.

“At least we can say that getting kids back to school is safe and if we need three feet versus six feet to make that happen we should really be moving in that direction,” she says.

Dr. Juthani says that people in the U.S. have to remember that the country is still experiencing 50 to 60,000 cases of COVID-19 cases a day.

Even though deaths are coming down, they are still around one thousand per day. Dr. Juthani says vaccine excitement and optimism has some travelling for spring break, and that is a problem.

“If we have a continued replication of this virus and cases at that range we will continue to at least be stable in the number of cases and potentially see another spike, which is what we really need to try to avoid.”

Her bottom line for everyone?

“We need to hold on for at least another month. It might just be a month where we vaccinate enough people where we won’t make that happen,” she says.

Dr. Juthani warns that if people don’t continue safety measures we could end up like some European countries, locking down again.

Much of Italy went under new lockdown measures today – and some surgeries in Paris are being postponed due to ICU’s filling up.

That is what she wants the U.S. to avoid.