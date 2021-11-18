Yale doctor says COVID vaccines, mask-wearing, testing all sticking around at least another year

(WTNH) — If you think a return to pre-pandemic ‘normalcy’ is right around the corner, think again. At least that’s the opinion of Yale New Haven Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Thomas Balcezak.

He says vaccines, mask-wearing, and testing are going to be in play for another year, at least. And while he says as people become eligible to get a booster shot, they absolutely should.

However, Balcezak explained why he thinks the focus on boosters is somewhat misplaced.

“You have 82% of those over 12 in the State of Connecticut are vaccinated. So, it’s still 18% that we need to get vaccinated. I think we should be focusing on that 18%. I’ll tell you in my hospitals here, across the Yale New Haven Health System, 90% of the patients that are admitted have not been vaccinated.”

Dr. Balcezak also said that because the Delta variant is so infectious and still circulating in our communities, right now, if you don’t get vaccinated you will get COVID, it’s just a matter of time.