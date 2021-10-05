Yale doctor says it’s too early to plan COVID restrictions for the holidays; CDC set to release updated guidelines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There has been recent confusion over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recommendations for gathering over the holidays this year.

On Friday the agency posted very restrictive guidelines on its website. Guidelines including virtual and outdoor gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dr. Anthony Fauci then said that it was too soon to tell whether people should avoid gathering for Christmas.

RELATED: CDC expected to release additional COVID guidance for 2021 holiday season after they say initial guidance was released in error

This week, the CDC’s messaging changed. The website guidelines have been taken down and Dr. Fauci says that he will be spending Christmas with his family.

Yale Medicine doctor, Sharon Stoll, says with COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots we are in a much different place than we were a year ago.



“I think it’s still too early to really say what restrictions, how restrictive we should be with the holidays coming up,” says Dr. Stoll. “This is the second Thanksgiving we’re having now with the pandemic and I think it will look different than it did last year…I’m hoping that I don’t have to have another Zoom Turkey Day.”

She is hoping to be able to have holiday meals with people who are all vaccinated, with precautions still recommended.

“If we are eating indoors to open a window, to have ventilation, to not sit that closely together.”

She points out that the delta variant is still around and very contagious. Children 11-years-old and under are still a large, unvaccinated part of the population who can get COVID, and spread it. Even though Halloween is outdoors, with young kids not vaccinated she still likes masks.

She expects updated holiday guidelines from the CDC in the next few weeks and while she does think it will look different than last year she still expects safety measures.

“There’s so much uncertainty with this virus that we really don’t know which way it would turn. At any moment something else could pop up and I think they’re being extra cautious with the guidance this year for the upcoming holiday season.”